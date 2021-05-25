Colleen Margaret Harper

January 11, 1936 – May 15, 2021
Colleen was born in Napa to William and Margaret Anderson (Oberti). The family, which now included younger sister Ramona, moved from Yountville to Green Valley, Fairfield, when Colleen was 11 years old.
Colleen attended a one-room school on Rockville Road and then went to Armijo High School where she graduated in 1953. In high school, she was remembered as a top student and great athlete along with developing lifelong friendships. Colleen then attended and graduated from San Jose State majoring in physical education. She continued to compete in athletics although the opportunities for young women in that era consisted of mainly intramural competition.
Colleen began her teaching career in the Campbell Unified School District. She taught P.E., business and coached several sports. Colleen moved to her adored Eichler neighborhood in San Jose and started a family with her husband, James. They had four daughters: Dawne, LaVonne, Jamie and Amy. As the girls entered school, she resumed teaching and coaching.
During her tenure as a P.E. teacher and coach, she was a pioneer in the revolution of opportunities for women in athletics. Girls went from only competing against each other at the same high school to having the same opportunities as the boys do today. Colleen’s daughters and granddaughters were fortunate to be able to benefit from these strides that were made in women’s sports. She eventually became the head of the P.E. department and Athletic Director at Homestead High School in Cupertino. She was fondly known as “Harp” to her many athletes and fellow teachers. A highlight in her career was her tennis team winning the Division 1 Central Coast Section championship and her being named teacher of the year. Upon retiring from Homestead, Colleen moved up to Forest Meadows where she lived until recently.
Colleen is remembered as someone who was there to support anyone in need—her family, friends or even a stranger. She faced many hardships throughout her life and set an example of strength and resilience to others. She cultivated her friendships throughout her life by sending cards, talking on the phone and weekend Pedro card games. She was a true-blue friend. She was passionate about politics and her favorite sports teams. She was also a gourmet cook and excellent baker. Colleen is survived by her four daughters, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Even after her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease a few years ago, she maintained her sense of humor, positivity and friendliness. Colleen’s family want to recognize the extraordinary care she received the last years of her life at Mercy McMahon Terrace in Sacramento. A private family service will take place at the Rockville Cemetery in Fairfield.
Here’s to you mom, grams and dear friend.