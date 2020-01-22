April 1, 1929 – January 13, 2020
Frances Rebecca Andahl passed away at age 90 on Jan. 13, 2020.
She was born on April 1, 1929, in Hagerman, New Mexico. Frances graduated from Arroyo Grande High School and worked for the Stockton Record as a reporter for Calaveras County. She also worked for the U.S. Postal Service in San Andreas and Mountain Ranch for 15 years. She also was very active in the churches throughout the community including Mountain Ranch Community Church. She is survived by Brandt (Kathy), Mark (Deb) and a daughter, Linda Jacobson. Also, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Frances was predeceased by her son, Bryant, and husband, Wes, and a son-in-law, Mark Jacobson, her parents and two sisters and a brother. A service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at the San Andreas Community Covenant Church.