September 2, 1970 – November 7, 2019
Jolee Peterson (Gillies), 49, peacefully passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Sonora Regional Hospital.
Jolee was born on Sept. 2, 1970, in Sacramento; the oldest daughter of Thomas and Doris Gillies. After graduating from Modoc High School in 1988, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Sacramento State University; later obtaining her master’s degree in Business Management in 2016.
In 1997, Jolee married the love of her life, Greg Peterson, and moved to Bear Valley, Calif., where they created lifelong friendships and memories. She and Greg loved the area and began their family in the close community, raising two sons, Zachary and Jesse who were her heart and soul.
Her education led her to many management positions and eventually banking, most recently with Rabobank in Angels Camp. She was very active in the business community, and a member of numerous local organizations, including the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce.
Jolee and her boys loved Disneyland and they visited regularly, often bringing first-time friends along to share the experience. She honestly believed in the “magic” of the happiest place on Earth.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Greg, and her oldest son, Zachary Peterson.
Jolee will forever be remembered and loved by son, Jesse; parents, Thomas and Doris Gillies; sister and nephew, Jaime and Trevor Gillies. Extended family and friends that Jolee held close to her heart: Terry Woodrow, Troy and Kristy Kardas, Jim and Danielle Beauchemin, Shaney McPoland and Brie Tidball.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 from 12 noon-2 p.m. at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Frogateria, 2465 Gun Club Road, Angels Camp, CA 95222.
In lieu of flowers, a benefit account has been set up in Jesse Peterson’s name at any Rabobank or Mechanics bank branch.