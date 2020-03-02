September 5, 1922 - February 22, 2020
Daniel Morris Irving, of San Andreas, passed away of natural causes on February 22, 2020, at the age of 97, while surrounded by family and health care friends. Dan was born in McMechen, WV, and raised by his mother Ila, and his maternal grandparents, Louetta and Tucker Morris. Being the oldest with five siblings, young Dan helped his mother provide food and family support during the Great Depression.
Dan was a student at West Liberty University when he joined the Navy in July 1943, to serve in WW2. While in the South Pacific, other crew members onboard Dan’s Patrol Craft developed tuberculosis. The Navy had since converted the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite Park into a military hospital where Dan and all his shipmates were sent for quarantine and treatment. Dan did not get TB, so he was free to explore Yosemite, including attending a Square Dance where his future wife Phyllis, asked him to join her “square”. Phyllis was a Yosemite Park employee at the time, working in the Accounting Department. Love blossomed, the following day Dan “acquisitioned” a few roasted chickens from the Ahwahnee Hotel kitchen (rank has its privileges) allowing Dan, Phyllis and some friends to have a picnic at Indian Caves nearby. Three months later Dan and Phyllis were married at the red chapel in Yosemite Valley. Phyllis arranged for a photographer from the local “Best Studio” to take their wedding photos, and a local photographer named Ansel Adams showed up to take Dan and Phyllis’ wedding photos. During their wedding reception it was announced on the radio that Japan had accepted the terms of surrender that would end the war.
After the war, Dan obtained a Master of Science degree in Agronomy from UC Davis. In 1960, Dan became the first Farm Advisor in Calaveras County. With Dan’s expertise and access to UC Davis resources, he was instrumental in helping county farmers and ranchers with many technical challenges. Dan was an early promoter and advocate for Calaveras County with its favorable climate and soil for growing many crops, including wine grapes. Many well-known vineyards in the county have since been established as a result. With Dan’s involvement in the Cooperative Extension System, he helped initiate 4-H clubs and supporting programs throughout many Calaveras County communities, providing an opportunity that thousands of local youth have since experienced, and continue to benefit from.
Dan retired as a Calaveras County Farm Advisor in 1987. Dan often credited his wife Phyllis, with her unwavering support of him, both personally and professionally, that allowed him to excel in his professional efforts. Dan had many interests, he especially enjoyed Phyllis’ home cooked meals with good conversation, stories and laughter. Dan was a member of the Calaveras Grange, Farm Bureau, Cattlemen’s Association, and a member of the Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
Dan is survived by his wife, Phyllis Irving, of San Andreas, and his four children: Daniel Steven Irving, of Aptos; Phyllis Susan Brackett, of San Andreas; Thomas Corwin Irving O’Connor (Jeri), of Rocklin; and William Sheldon Irving, of Sacramento. Dan is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Any memorial donations (time and/or monetary) if directed towards your local 4-H Club, would be greatly appreciated. Dan felt very strongly in the principles of 4-H, to strengthen the: Head; Heart; Hands; and Health, of our local youth to help them develop values and experiences that could be of benefit throughout their life. Thank you.
Dan is dearly missed by his family, and those who knew him. Dan’s family would also like to thank Hospice of Amador and Calaveras for their support. At Dan’s request, a semi-private memorial service will be held, on a future date still to be determined.