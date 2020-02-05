John Vincent Tiscornia

December 1, 1938 – January 30, 2020
John was born Dec. 1, 1938, in Stockton, the son of Vincent and Kathryn Segale Tiscornia, and passed on his ranch near San Andreas Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 81. John was a sixth-generation resident of Calaveras County descended from San Andreas, Murphys, Jesus Maria and Mountain Ranch pioneer families. The Tiscornia family has been in business in the county continually for over 150 years with John being a cattle rancher and general partner of Tiscornia Ranches L.P. until his death.
John was a lifelong resident of San Andreas educated at San Andreas Elementary, Calaveras High School, and the University of California, Davis. He was a former Calaveras County Supervisor and served on County advisory committees for agriculture, hardwoods and wildlife. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, Safari Club International and the Wild Sheep Foundation. He was a member of the Angels Gun Club, Calaveras County Historical Society, Calaveras and California Farm Bureaus, and Calaveras, California and United States Cattlemen’s Associations.
John is survived by his wife, Yvonne Tiscornia, of San Andreas; son, Cole (Gretel) Tiscornia, of Angels Camp; daughter, Jehanne (Jimmy) Bias, of Prosper, Texas; and grandchildren, Vincent Tiscornia, Wyatt Tiscornia, Elle Bias and Drew Bias. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara (Don) Kathan, of San Andreas; and nephews, Steven Kathan and Alan (Gina) Kathan; and his dogs, Chauncey and Clint.
John loved his family, friends, animals, ranch and country. He is deeply missed by many. At his request, there will be no services. Memorial donations are preferred to the Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship, PO Box 558, Cottonwood, CA 96022, or Team Angels Youth Shooters, PO Box 842, Angels Camp, CA 95222.