October 23, 1961 – November 1, 2020
Karen Fagundes Garrison went to join her father, John Fragundes Jr., and her grandfather, John Fragundes Sr., in Heaven on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at UCSF hospital after a long battle of chronic heart and lung illness. She was a 1980 graduate of Alhambra High School in Martinez and Solano Beauty College graduate. In her early years, she enjoyed water and snow skiing, camping and fishing, softball and volunteering at Vallejo Little League. Later she and Gary moved to Lake Camanche where they were volunteers at several senior centers in the area, the election office and the American Legion unit 102 in Valley Springs. Karen was so happy to be able to enjoy the birth of her only grandchild, Leo, who is 4 months old. She loved family get togethers, baking, cooking, holidays, games of any kind and food! She leaves behind her husband, Gary; her mother, Carol; sister, Janet; and brother, John. Children, Katie (Andrew S.) and grandson, Leo; daughter, Marissa Travis; and son, Andrew F. She also leaves behind her 101-year-old grandmother, Virginia; her uncle, Frank; cousins, Lisa and Joey; nephews, Stephen and Ricky (Alex); and niece, Shannon (Matt and Ryan). She also leaves behind Gary’s daughter, Suzette Garrison; and grandchildren, Arlene, Peter, Rachael, Mercedes and Gage; and 16 great-grandchildren. Karen’s spirit, love and cookies will greatly be missed by all who know her. The funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 12 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette. Public viewing is from 11 a.m.-12 noon. Service is from 12-1 p.m. Burial 1-2 p.m. Celebration of Life at Zio Fraedos Restaurant in Pleasant Hill 2:30-4:30 p.m. Please observe COVID protocols for safety.