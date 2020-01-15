September 29, 1940 – January 9, 2020
Sharon Louise Sobon went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the age of 79. Born Sept. 29, 1940 in Sydney, Neb., she was the oldest child of Cornelius and Margaret Mintken. She was raised with her three siblings: Kathy, Tom and Mary, primarily in Denver, Colo.
While living in Denver, Sharon’s father continued to operate the family farm north of Bushnell, Neb. Each year, after school was out, the family would move to Bushnell for the summers. When Sharon was in college, she worked summers as a lifeguard at the Kimball, Neb., swimming pool, where she met and fell in love with Bert.
Sharon and Bert were married 57 years ago on June 30, 1962. Together they raised five beautiful children, Paula Alaimo, Mary Blundon, John Sobon, Sharon Correa and Patricia Place, primarily in San Jose, Calif. Sharon remained a loving homemaker until the children were all in school, when in the fall of 1977 she went to work in a tax office which allowed her to have summers off to be with the kids. The family would go on many adventures each summer with Sharon leading the way.
Sharon retired in May 1997 to become a full time “nanny” for her grandchildren, Cristle, David, Keith, Karlie, Emma, Mitchell, Russell, James and Johnathan, and her first great-grandchild, Devani. She loved her family and spending time with them any chance she would get.
Sharon had a very active life in the community at Greenhorn Creek and at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Angels Camp. Throughout her life she enjoyed golf, swimming, travel, board games, bunco, bridge (any card game really) and a variety of crafts. She loved her lifelong friends and friends made through the golf club, Red Hat Society, church choir, neighborhood dinners, etc. Along with all her time and talents she shared with others, she made platelet donations twice a month to the American Red Cross in response to the demand by cancer patients, burn victims and others.
There will be a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at Angels Memorial Chapel 1071 S. Main St., Angels Camp, CA 95222. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church 820 S. Main St., Angels Camp, CA 95222. A reception will follow where those that loved her will have the opportunity to say a few words of remembrance. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her name to the St. Vincent De Paul Society chapter associated with the Angels Camp St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.