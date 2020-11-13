January 1, 1943 – November 3, 2020
Shirley (York) Small passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home in White Pines surrounded by her family. She was 77 years old.
Shirley was born Jan. 1, 1943 in Modesto to Clarence and Mildred York. She lived in Hickman, Calif., on a cattle farm most of her young life. She met her husband, Joe Small, and moved to the Arnold area in 1964; they later moved to White Pines where their family resided for over 49 years.
Shirley was very involved with the Moose Lodge, where she was a charter member in 1970, and worked her way up the ranks until she was Senior Regent and finally the Red Stole, the highest degree you can hold. Shirley enjoyed reading, crocheting, traveling, visiting and helping her friends. Spending time with her family and friends was her greatest joy.
Shirley held various jobs throughout her life, most remember her as their school bus driver at Hazel Fischer School. Her most important job was caring for her husband, Joe, after an accident left him a quadriplegic.
Mrs. Small is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Jim) Sherrow of Angels Camp; son, Chris (Misty) Small of Murphys; five grandsons, Joshua, Greg and Tanner Sherrow, Boyce and Joe Small; and three great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Ainsley and Ridge Sherrow. Cousin, Mike (Joan) Hardin, and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mildred York; husband, Joe Small; brother, Don York; and sister-in-law, Twila York.
A celebration of life and love in Shirley’s honor will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14 at Copello Park, 731 S. Main St. Angels Camp, CA.
Anyone wishing to donate in Shirley Small’s memory can send contribution to VUSD/Linebaugh Park, P.O. Box #329, Avery, CA 95224.