December 16, 1938 – September 15, 2019
Marilyn (Mourning) Krause, a longtime resident of Mokelumne Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the age of 80, after a brave battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones and went on her way peacefully. Sadly, Marilyn lost her husband Karl in January of this year, but was determined to live many more years and enjoy every minute possible with her family and friends, whom she treasured dearly. Despite the loss of Karl, Marilyn fought her illness in valor and had a passion for life and those around her.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Ursula Mourning, both of whom died before Marilyn was 18 years old. She was born in Oakland, and lived much of her younger life in the Bay Area, where she attended Carlmont High School and later worked for the Emporium and IBM. In 1960 Marilyn married Karl Krause and lived in Redwood City, where they raised their two children Karin and Kyle. Marilyn and Karl were both avid snow skiers and tennis players, and enjoyed family vacations to Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, the Caribbean and Europe. In 1976 Marilyn and her family moved to Mokelumne Hill, where they opened an antique store and embraced their life in the country. Marilyn followed her passion for education and began her career in 1979 with the Calaveras Unified School District, and later as an administrative assistant with the Calaveras County Office of Education until her retirement in 2003.
Marilyn was a lifetime learner and earned her associate degree from Delta College in 1991. She was an elected trustee of the Calaveras County Board of Education, serving as vice president until the time of her death.
Marilyn is survived by her brother, Gary (Darlene) Mourning of Auburn; daughter, Karin (Darrin) Mills of Murphys; son, Kyle (Sabine) Krause of Mokelumne Hill; and her grandchildren, Tyson, Christopher, Kaili, Julie, Nicklas and Ryan; as well as many beloved family and friends.
A memorial celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at Ironstone Vineyards in Murphys. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Columbia College Promise Scholarship Foundation, benefiting students in Calaveras County. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.