Johnathon James Wilson

Johnathon James (J.J) Wilson, age 72, entered into our Lord’s heavenly kingdom on Feb. 4, 2020, in St. George, Utah, with family by his side. Johnathon was born in Stockton on St. Valentine’s Day. He was forever known as Jonny Valentine. He graduated from Amos Alonzo Stagg Senior High School in 1965, and attended Delta College, earning A.A. and B.S. degrees in criminal science.
Jonathon joined the Stockton Police Department in 1969 and served as Sgt. JJ Wilson until 1991. His police career included traffic patrol, vice squad, undercover narcotics agent, S.W.A.T, and robbery and homicide detective. He received a Silver Star for Bravery on Sept. 27, 1972.
After retiring from the police department, he met the love of his life, Marianne. They married in 1993. They moved to Rail Road Flat where, together, they built their dream home, the Wilson Mountain House. Mr. and Mrs. Wilson traveled “road trip style” to almost every state in the U.S. Returning home, Jon would say, “This house on the this mountain is the most beautiful place in the world.” In all his travels, nothing could compare to the beauty of Rail Road Flat. He felt blessed and grateful to be living in the mountains. He would often say, “I feel closer to God up here.”
In 1994 he went to work for the San Joaquin County Public Defender’s Office. He worked for eight years, retiring as chief investigator.
Johnathon was passionate about physical fitness. He enjoyed golfing, hiking, bike riding, kayaking, river rafting, running for charity events, and being with his wife and dogs on a daily five-mile walk. He was a fan of every type of sport; however golf was his true passion. He participated in Pro-Am golf tournaments, and achieved two hole-in-ones. His greatest glory, as far as sports goes, was when he met his absolute favorite and most admired baseball player, N.Y. Yankee No. 99, Aaron Judge. They were introduced, shook hands, and Jon was rendered speechless. He had this adorably silly smile on his face for days, and, yes, he actually did say, he would never wash his hands again.
Jonathon attended Rail Road Flat Community Bible Church. He was baptized Aug. 21, 2016, by Pastor Rod Landreth at beautiful Utica Lake. His faith and walk with God were the foundation of his life. He was a very dedicated Child of God. Jonathan was a loving husband, godfather, dog father, brother, favorite uncle and friend to all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to:
S.P.O.A.
22 E. Market St.
Stockton, CA 95502
Gospel Rescue Mission
P.O. Box 816
Stockton, CA 9501-0816
Calaveras Humane Society
P.O. Box 528
Altaville, CA 95221
The Wilson family would like to extend special thanks and heartfelt gratitude to Richard and Melanie Brandstead, Patrick and Kelli Heiser, Glen and Mydonna Gorden, Pastor Rod Landreth, Elder Ken Woods, Ray Pierce, the Rail Road Flat Community Bible Church congregation, the entire Bambas family, and, of course, all of Jon’s Brothers in Blue, with a special acknowledgment of gratitude extended to Jay Wagner. Your prayers, support, concern, and care for Johnathan and our family is forever appreciated. We hold you all close and dear to our hearts.
Johnathon is survived by his wife, Marianne; goddaughter, Nena Faye Heiser; brother, Jim Wilson (Carmen) and brother, Ron Rooth (Kathleen); nephews, Erik, Bobby, Eric and Adam; and niece, Victoria.
Memorial service will be held on March 14, 1 p.m. at Rail Road Flat Community Bible Church, 56 Ridge Road in Rail Road Flat, CA, 95248.