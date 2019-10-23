Coryene Gwaltney

June 13, 1936 – October 14, 2019
Coryene Evelyn Gwaltney, Age 83, June 13, 1936, to Oct. 14, 2019, passed away after a 10-month battle of pancreatic cancer at home on Oct. 14, 2019. She was born in Porterville, Calif., to Cora Estelle and Hollis Stanley.
She is preceded in death by her parents and younger sister Patricia.
She graduated from high school at Bret Harte in Angels Camp in 1954. She met the love of her life, Duane, and they were married for 65 years. She spent eight years as a Navy wife. She spent shore duties in Corpus Christi, Texas, during which time their first son Steven was born. After that, she spent time on shore duties with Duane in Adak, Alaska, and Lemoore Naval Air Station. After the service, they moved to Manteca, where sons Kevin and Jeffrey were born. She became a floral designer, a job she enjoyed for 27 years. They lived in Manteca for 15 years; and then lived in Leavenworth, Wash., for three years; Denver for five years; Los Angeles for five years; and Shasta Lake for 20 years. While in Shasta Lake, they converted a school bus to a motor home and spent 20 years traveling the western United States. On the coast, her favorite pastime was hunting for agates. They also spent warm winters in southern Arizona and Old Mexico. For last three years of her life, she babysat Payton, her great-granddaughter. Payton became her favorite person, her best friend, and they had a very close relationship. The last few weeks of her life, Payton was the only one who Coryene would wake up for. In February she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, had surgery in March, and the cancer returned in July and was finally diagnosed Sept. 5, their 65th anniversary, and passed away shortly thereafter. Coryene was a friendly, outgoing, caring and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by husband, Duane Gwaltney; sons, Steven (Sandy), Kevin (Tracy) and Jeffrey; grandkids, Jason (Priscilla), Coryene (Albert), Stevie, Shane, Kevin Jr., and Jessica; brother, Calvin Stanley; and great-grandchildren Alberto, Avan, Elias and Payton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life at Habanero Hots in Lodi, Calif., on Nov. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin (hospicesj.org).