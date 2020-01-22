January 16, 2020
Sylvia Pace Brady, of Arnold, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kent; children, Janet and Joe Donat, Elizabeth Brady, Dan and Donna Brady, and David and Shaune Brady; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson. Sylvia was a lover of children, taught elementary school for 20 years, and served as a docent at Big Trees State Park, where she worked the “stump,” helping with many educational programs. Never one to sit still, Sylvia was an avid gardener, an accomplished cook, a passionate quilter and member of PEO. Most importantly, she was a faithful, caring friend to many, and courageous to the end. A memorial service is planned for May, 2020.