March 15, 1929-May 19, 2020
Anne Deben Haynes, recently of Murphys, was born on March 15, 1929, in Glendale, and died at her daughter’s home in Modesto on May 19, 2020. Anne was raised in Los Angeles County and moved to Scarsdale, NY, as a teenager where she met and later married her husband John Haynes. Anne returned to California with John in 1951. Over the years they lived in Los Angeles County and Santa Clara County until they retired to Calaveras County in 1988.
Anne loved gardening, reading, sewing and decorating. Her eye for color and design showed in all parts of her life, from her shop in Claremont, curating and selling antiques, to her home business, creating framed miniature quilts. She was the proud mother of three and a dedicated friend to many.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Jane; and by her husband of 66 years, John. She is survived by her three children, John Haynes (Kristy Tatum) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Susan Cassidy (Alan) of Modesto, Bill Haynes (Chris) of Palo Alto; five grandchildren, Valerie Atwell (Adam) of Owings Mills, MD., Brendan Cassidy of San Diego, Nora Cassidy of Alameda, Katy Haynes (Matt Gronniger) of San Francisco, Susan Haynes of Brooklyn; and three great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Donations in Anne’s memory may be made to your local newspaper as a recognition of her lifelong interest in people’s life stories.