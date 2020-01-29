January 20, 2020

Steve Sarantopoulos, general manager of Utica Water and Power Authority, died in the early hours on Monday, Jan. 20 from complications of a surgical procedure he had earlier this month.

Steve recently moved here from Grass Valley with his wife Paula to begin work as UWPA’s general manager in July of 2019. Prior to moving to Angels Camp he worked as a civil engineer for 27 years in both the public and private sectors. He participated in the community by becoming president of the Rotary Club of Grass Valley, was past president of Nevada County Habitat for Humanity board and ReStore General Manager, member of the Engineers Association of Nevada County, and Boy Scout leader. His open management style and collaborative approach developed positive relationships with staff, board members, local agencies and the community. He will be missed.

