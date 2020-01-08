December 13, 2019, age 77
Valley Spring resident Gerald (Jerry) Steven Dzakowic passed away on Friday Dec. 13, 2019, at the age of 77. Jerry was born in Chicago, Ill., to Casmir and Katherine (Sloma) Dzakowic. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1963 and master’s degree in 1964 in engineering from Michigan Tech, and Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee in 1967. He pursued his career as an engineer, group leader and analyst at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for more than 40 years. He had a passion for education and enjoyed helping others develop their careers in science, math and engineering. He enjoyed golf and travel. He had a kind and compassionate spirit and was a devout catholic and member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and three brothers. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marge; his three children, Anne Marie, Mark and Jennifer; as well as five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at the St Joachim Catholic Church 13393 E. Lockeford Ranch Road, Lockeford.