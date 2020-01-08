December 4, 1969 – December 17, 2019
Cari Anne Broding Gitelson passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, after a heroic battle with a rare and aggressive form of appendix cancer.
Born Dec. 4, 1969, in La Mesa, Calif., to Doug and Terri Broding, Cari grew up in Rail Road Flat, attended Rail Road Flat Elementary School and Calaveras High School. She participated in soccer, basketball, CFS, served as president of AFS-EF and was a song leader. She attended San Diego State University and later worked as a travel agent.
Her love of travel began with her junior year of high school, traveling with her German class to Germany. This love continued with her employment at Cisco and Apple where she traveled all over the world. She and her husband took many wonderful trips and made special memories.
Cari also had a love for entertaining, cooking with her husband, planning parties and celebrations for family and friends, and photography. She took many photography workshops in the National Parks and Alaska with her husband, Gary, and her father, Larry.
Cari was especially known for having a passion for fashion and in particular shoes. She loved helping her friends find the most perfect clothing and shoes for special occasions. She was admired for always finding perfect gifts for family and friends. She was remembered as being amazingly kind, generous and funny. She was a highly respected internal communications specialist at Apple and supported many senior leaders. Her husband, family, enormous circle of friends and Apple colleagues stood by her, supported her, and cheered her on during her illness.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Gitelson, of San Jose; and her fur baby, Sadie cat; her mother and father, Terri and Larry Wetzel, of Jackson; her sister, Dori Wetzel of Reno; her father Doug, Broding; brother, Andrew Broding; and grandmother, Marion Broding, all of San Diego; and grandfather, Donald Wenzel, of Ione; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Chris Wetzel.
Her burial and celebration of life was held Dec. 22, 2019, in San Jose. Donations in her honor can be made to the American Cancer Association or the SPCA.