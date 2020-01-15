Lawrence (Larry) Lilly

February 5, 1948 – January 3, 2020
Larry passed away at his home in Murphys on Jan. 3 after a valiant two-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Noel; a son, Joseph (Beatrice); a daughter, Erin (Timothy); and two beloved grandchildren, Theo and Lysette. Larry found joy in working hard, helping others and providing for his family. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and will be interred at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in a private ceremony. There will be a celebration of life at his home in Murphys in March. We look forward to seeing his friends and sharing happy memories at that time.