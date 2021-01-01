From BLM to Trump, top stories reflect tumultuous, notorious 2020

If 2020 proved anything, it was that there was never a dull moment.
Each year, the staff of the Enterprise looks at the 10 most-read stories on calaverasenterprise.com to see which stories interested people the most. It was certain that the novel coronavirus pandemic would top the chart, but that turned out not to be the case. In fact, the stories that dominated throughout the year showed quite a mix of topics.
From Jan. 1, 2020, to present, calaverasenterprise.com has received 3.8 million page views. The sections that were most read were news, obituaries, sports and crime.
What follows is a snapshot of those stories that engaged readers the most this year.
Black Lives Matter Protest, 31,168 views – June 9
When two local residents, Claudia Loomis and Riley Lowell, announced they were going to be holding a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest event in Angels Camp, the two were met with a backlash and death threats. They scrapped plans for the original rally.
However, the two met with local law enforcement and rescheduled, holding the demonstration after all.
“It goes to show that Calaveras County is not what people think it is,” Lowell said in the story. “We have people that want to be better. We have people that are showing everyone else out there that black lives matter, and no one should die at the hands of police.”
Beloved biker musician dies in motorcycle collision, 25,197 – April 27
An outpouring of support was shown when Charlie Brechtel, a well-known musician, radio host and film producer in the American biker community, died in a two-vehicle collision near his home in Copperopolis.
The multi-faceted Brechtel had been riding his 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle just two miles from his residence, when he crossed the double-yellow line for unknown reasons, colliding with the other vehicle.
“Hug your people, tell them that you love them, and give us a minute to catch our breath as we try to make sense of the incomprehensible,” Brechtel’s Media Manager Felicia Morgan stated in a release.
Walker Fire, 14,517 – June 16
What came to be dubbed the Walker Fire that broke out near Walker Trail Road and Hogan Dam Road south of New Hogan Lake had been reported at 200 acres.
The fire quickly spread to 1,000 acres but was contained by firefighters during a season that saw the most devastating wildfires across the state.
Coronavirus flattens, 13,849 – May 8
Coming in at No. 4 on the list wasn’t initial reporting on the novel coronavirus. Instead, it was a story that revolved around flattening the curve. As cases seemed to be ebbing, certain business were allowed to open, providing a glimpse of life perhaps returning to normal.
As reported in the story:
Though Dean Kelaita, MD, has rescinded the majority of his COVID-19 public health orders and emergency regulations, his restrictions against lodging facilities serving the general public remain in-place. Additionally, local residents and businesses are still required to adhere to state-mandated rules under Kelaita’s latest order.
Today, Calaveras County remains in the purple or “widespread” tier on the state’s guide to reopening the economy safely.
Bret Harte Drive-Thru Graduation, 12,145 – June 1
It was a graduation ceremony unlike anything the participants expected in a year unlike anyone expected.
The fifth most-read story was the Bret Harte drive-thru graduation celebrating the senior class of 2020. Though it was a different approach, it was still as heartfelt as any graduation ceremony that had come before.
“Class of 2020, this is not the graduation ceremony you envisioned,” a statement written on behalf of school staff in the commencement pamphlet read. “Your last semester on campus was a time you have been anticipating for many years. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a disruption in your final months at Bret Harte and countless opportunities to celebrate your crowning achievements. While these circumstances are both historic and unique, you have successfully navigated challenging situations in the past. We are a resilient community and each of you will not only persevere, but you will grow from this experience.”
Alleged child molester released under COVID-19 argument, 11,335 – May 20
A local contractor accused of child molestation was released on bail when his attorney argued that he should be released under house arrest due to the “unusual circumstances” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The man was released on $350,000 bail.
Protest canceled amid death threats, 10,609 – June 3
A protest was canceled after the organizers were met with death threats. The two teens who originally planned the event rescheduled after meeting with law enforcement.
Utica Park Fire, 10,224 – July 31
A fire that broke out behind O’Reilly Auto Parts in Angels Camp quickly spread to 5 acres. It destroyed one structure and threatened others as firefighters worked to contain it.
Though the story was read more than 10,000 times on calaverasenterprise.com, the photo gallery of images captured by Sports Editor Guy Dossi was viewed even more.
Thousands flock for Fourth of July weekend, 10,092 – July 6
Despite being in a full-blown pandemic, thousands traveled to the Mother Lode region to spend the July 4th weekend enjoying the outdoors. Many estimates said there had been more visitors to the region that in past years.
From the story:
At Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp, owner Gene Hildebrand said he sold more fuel on July 3 than any other single day in memory. Water tubes, wake boards and deli sandwiches were also extremely popular among the many newcomers who passed through in the days leading up to the holiday.
Pesout opinion piece on reasons not to re-elect Trump, 9,962 – Oct. 20
What would 2020’s top read stories be without some mention of President Trump? Though not a news story, an opinion piece from contributor Jim Pesout entitled, “Reminders of reasons not to vote for Trump,” garnered almost 10,000 views.