Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) issued a boil water notice on Tuesday after an 8-inch water line was damaged during the district’s Reach 1 Pipeline Replacement Project.
The advisory affects “residents from Hunter Dam Road west on Highway 4 past Forest Meadows to just beyond Strawberry Hill,” a CCWD press release states.
Affected residents are advised not to drink tap water without boiling it first.
“Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water,” the press release states. “Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water and it is the preferred method to assure that the water is safe to drink.”
Those unable to boil their water may use water disinfection tablets following the manufacturer’s instructions, or treat water with fresh, unscented, liquid household bleach.
“To do so, add eight drops (or one-eighth teaspoon) of bleach per gallon of clear water or 16 drops (or one-fourth teaspoon) per gallon of cloudy water, mix thoroughly, and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before using,” the press release states. “A chlorine-like taste and odor will result from this disinfection procedure and is an indication that adequate disinfection has taken place.”
CCWD cautions that failure to follow the advisory could lead to stomach or intestinal illness. The boil water notice will be hand-delivered to all affected customers, and the district expects the issue to be resolved within the next two to three days.
For more information, call CCWD customer service at 754-3543, or call Damon Wyckoff, CCWD director of operations, at 768-8682.