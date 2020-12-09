You have permission to edit this article.
Margaret Ranker

January 24, 1943 – November 20, 2020

Margaret Carolyn Ranker, 77, of Hopkinsville, Ken., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2020.

She was born in Philadelphia, Penn., on Jan. 24, 1943, to the late James E. And Carolyn A. Thomas.

Ms. Ranker was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Earlington, Ken., and was a retired schoolteacher with the Calaveras County School System in California.

She is survived by two daughters, Antoinette Kalani and her husband, William, of California, and Lynn Lewis of New York; four grandchildren, Quinn Kalani of Hawaii, Kayla Kalani of California, Rocio Rayo of New York, and Camilo Rayo; and one great-grandchild, Amiir Powell.

Mass of Christian Burial will be private with Father David Kennedy officiating and burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Earlington.

Reid-Walters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.net

