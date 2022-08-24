 Skip to main content
Gary George Duda

LT Duda

March 14, 1948 - July 3, 2022

Gary George Duda passed away at his home in Napa on July 3, 2022, from complications of multiple sclerosis.

He was born March 14, 1948, in Antioch, Calif. He grew up in Murphys and graduated from Calaveras High School in 1966. He graduated from the University of the Pacific School of Pharmacy in 1971. Gary and wife Krista owned and operated several drug and gift stores, most recently the Meadowmont Pharmacy, in Arnold.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ann Duda. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Krista; two sons Aaron (Aron-Ann), Matthew (Tammy); two grandsons, Tanner Duda, and Jackson Duda; one granddaughter, Parker Duda; and two sisters, Dianne Wood, and Georgeanne Castle.

Burial will be at Murphys Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MS Society.

