Alexander Beard

August 6, 1992 – June 10, 2020
Alexander Storm Beard, age 27, and lifelong resident of Calaveras County, lost his life in an automobile accident on the evening of June 10, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Beard, and her mother, Mellissa Smith. He also leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Dawn and Jon Riordan; his father, Larry Johnson; siblings, Hunter Riordan, Mia Riordan, Allysa Marie Ramsey, Skylynn Jaden Allman-Johnson and Jaxton Daniel Allman-Johnson; grandparents, Douglas and Lennie Beard; grandmother, Karolyn Echols; and his uncles, Douglas and Daniel Beard. He is loved and held dear by numerous other family and friends, all of whom wish him fair journeys in whatever lies beyond this life.