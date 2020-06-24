Alexander Beard

Alexander Beard

August 6, 1992 – June 10, 2020

Alexander Storm Beard, age 27, and lifelong resident of Calaveras County, lost his life in an automobile accident on the evening of June 10, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Beard, and her mother, Mellissa Smith. He also leaves behind his mother and stepfather, Dawn and Jon Riordan; his father, Larry Johnson; siblings, Hunter Riordan, Mia Riordan, Allysa Marie Ramsey, Skylynn Jaden Allman-Johnson and Jaxton Daniel Allman-Johnson; grandparents, Douglas and Lennie Beard; grandmother, Karolyn Echols; and his uncles, Douglas and Daniel Beard. He is loved and held dear by numerous other family and friends, all of whom wish him fair journeys in whatever lies beyond this life.

0
0
0
2
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.