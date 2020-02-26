February 24, 1933 – February 14, 2020
Donna Anne (Lakin) Wolfe, born on Feb. 24, 1933, and passed on to her heavenly home at the age of 86 on Feb. 14, 2020, in Mariposa, California.
Donna was blessed with a large and loving family and was the last remaining family matriarch of her generation. She was a caring and compassionate daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, with a devoted faith in God and pride in her Irish heritage. She was an accomplished pianist and also a longtime parent advocate for Autism awareness.
She is survived by her five daughters, Lisa (Martin), Renay (Michael), Sheila (Steven), Karen and Wanda; nieces, Anne (Bob, departed) and Tish (Ken); and nephew, David (Pam); dear lifelong family friend, Judy; eight grandchildren, Sandra (Micah), Lydia, Jason (Leticia), Roger (Grace), Valerie (Matthew), Sarah (Jereme), Devin and Emily; 12 great-grandchildren and another on the way, and many great-nieces, great-nephews and other extended family and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother and father, Elizabeth Anne and Esmond Lakin; and her sister and her husband, Patricia and W. A. “Bud” Bowman.
Donna will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Cindy Robles and to Mariposa Hospice Care for their wonderful and loving care.
Funeral Service:
2/29/2020 at 11 a.m.
St. Andrews Catholic Church
162 Church Hill Road
San Andreas, CA 95249
Graveside service and reception to follow at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Mariposa Friends of Hospice
P.O. Box 216
Mariposa, CA 95338-0216
phone: 1-877-359-4504
(by mail via check)
Morgan Autism Center
950 St. Elizabeth Dr.
San Jose, CA 95126-3900
(by mail via check or online at morgancenter.org/donate/)