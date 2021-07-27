September 10, 1941 – June 18, 2021
Douglas “Doug” Norfolk passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2021, at the age of 79. Doug leaves Lyn, his wife of 49 years; daughters, Laurie Robertson (Arlo, Tessa, Ryan) and Lisa Grant (Bill, Claire, Tanner); brother, Danny Norfolk; and many beloved family members.
Born Sept. 10, 1941, in Ukiah, Calif., to Charles and Minnie Norfolk, he spent much time with his younger brother Danny, hunting, fishing and enjoying the family ranch located just south of Hopland, along the Russian River. After graduation from Ukiah High in 1959, Doug worked for PG&E and other jobs prior to enrolling at Yuba College in Marysville where he did track and played football. After receiving his AA degree from Yuba, he worked for Ukiah Fruit Growers, and later enrolled at Chico State. He was the hammer thrower for the track and field team and was an NCAA third-place finisher. In January 1971, he achieved his BA degree in Industrial Arts. During this time, he met his future wife, Lynette “Lyn” Hawver. Lyn and Doug were married on April 8, 1972, in San Andreas. Their first home was on the ranch near Hopland, until they moved to Calaveras County in the Fall of 1973. Doug built their house, barn, corrals and fences on the Homestead property located on Quiggs Mountain near the Sierra Vista Lookout. In 1975, he started his 30-year career with the Calaveras County Department of Agriculture.
Through the next 20 years, much enjoyable time was spent as a beloved coach of Ponytail Softball with his daughters and their friends. He spent countless hours driving kids to 4-H and FFA project meetings and events; building steer, lamb, chicken and pig pens for livestock projects; and being a constant at high school sport activities. Doug took much pride in his work with the Weights and Measures division of the County Ag Department. He volunteered on the Calaveras County Fair Junior Livestock Committee and nearly two decades were spent as a Livestock Weighmaster on check-in day at the Fair, a task he truly enjoyed. Doug also connected with friends and family to go hunting and fishing and some travel, and always looked forward to gathering Fischer cattle in the mountain ranges near Lake Alpine.
County retirement came for Doug in 2004. He could finally take some longer hunting and fishing trips! Travel time came between working on both the properties in Calaveras and Mendocino counties, and spending time with his daughters and their families. He thoroughly enjoyed his four grandchildren and watching their activities and hobbies. From 2012 to 2019, Doug and Lyn’s annual trip was to Mesa, Colo., in October for elk and mule deer hunting. Doug cherished these trips and always enjoyed telling stories about each hunt.
After many visits by family, friends, and neighbors, this quiet and well-loved man said his final goodbye in the peace and comfort of his home. Per his wishes, Doug wanted a fun party with family and friends to celebrate his life. He also asked for a picture of himself on horseback which his family made sure to have. One wish that may seem a bit out of character for Doug, although he mentioned it a couple times, was to have a jukebox play the Joe Diffie song, “Prop Me Up Beside the Juke Box”—so, a large picture of a jukebox was created, and the song was played. We know this was his way of making sure everyone laughed and had a smile on their faces during his celebration with family and friends!
Donations in Doug’s memory may be made to: The Norfolk Jr. Livestock Scale Maintenance account at Wells Fargo Bank in San Andreas. This account has been set up as a fund to assist with ongoing maintenance and/or replacement (as needed) of the junior livestock scales at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. You may contact Lyn at (209) 754-3653 for more info. Or to a charity of your choice.