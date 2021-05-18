February 20, 1957 – April 28, 2021
Daniel C. Ginn entered peacefully into rest at his Danville home on April 28, 2021. He was 64 years old. Born in Oakland, Dan was the fourth born, joining his older siblings, Lee, Larry and Diana. The family was expanded one year later by younger sister, Karen.
He grew up in the Washington Manor neighborhood of San Leandro and graduated from Marina High School. Danny, as he was known to most in his younger years, loved building hot rods, working with his dad, and racing his cars. He got into the building trades at a young age, following his dad and uncle, Sloe and Dry Ginn, who were pioneers in building automation systems.
He founded Acucon with partners in the 1980s, where he started building customer relationships. Many customers looked up to Dan for his knowledge and connections. He made a lot of friends in the business and was very successful. In 2001 he opened Innotec Systems with Steve Ignoffo. The success of Innotec brought opportunity to grow and to merge with RSD. Dan always created a workplace in which he looked after his employees as if they were his own family.
Dan loved to get together with friends and family. Saturday night dinners often ended up being a party, the more the merrier. His love of friends led him to be the organizer of group motorcycle trips, fun-filled waterskiing weekends, camping trips and weekends with a houseful in Murphys.
He loved Debbie, his wife of 41 years, and his children, Danielle and Drew. He absolutely adored his granddaughters, Alexa, Emmy and Hayden, and was never happier than he was being “Papa Dan.” He also loved his faithful goldendoodle, Sammy. Dan will be remembered for his expertise in his field, his thoughtfulness, kindness, his stories and jokes and, of course, his great sense of humor. He lived for his family and enjoyed every moment of being a family man. Dan was preceded in death by his loving parents, Sloe and Donna Ginn. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions we are unable to gather, please watch www.caringbridge.org/visit/danginn for information about an upcoming Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan’s name at www.pancan.org.