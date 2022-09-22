The Yarbrough family is sad to share David Louis Yarbrough, RN, BS, MS, JD, passed away peacefully in his home with his wife Kathryn Sue of 39-1/2 years, son Eric and close friends Carol and Judy at his side on Aug. 30, 2022. David was not in good health the past seven years. He battled recurring complications from cancer, a broken hip and an aortic aneurysm. The accidental death of his granddaughter, Haley, and the Butte Fire of 2015, which destroyed his home, were devastating losses that David never quite rebounded from.
David will be most remembered for his love of and passion for family, politics, the law and health care—not necessarily in this order. David enjoyed traveling the United States and abroad and entertaining in his home. He loved history and talking with friends—pontificating and arguing was always a given. Through his three decades of leadership positions in health care, David became passionate about improving access to health care services in rural America. David was recognized as Rural CEO of the Year by the California Hospital Association and Rural Health Champion many times for his commitment to healthier rural communities.
David had a vibrant career and made a difference in hundreds of people’s lives as a mentor, teacher and health care provider. He was Vice President of Nursing Services at National Medical Enterprises overseeing hospitals in Texas, Florida and Louisiana. He was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Trinity Hospital in Weaverville, Chief Executive Officer of Biggs Gridley Hospital and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Sonoma West Medical Center in Sebastopol. David especially loved his time at Aspen Street Architects, as Chief Operating Officer and Health Planner.
David leaves a lasting legacy by sharing his knowledge and passion for quality rural health care, challenging the status quo and genuinely caring for people. He is most proud of the positive impact he made in the medical field working with exceptional caregivers through his 50+ year career. David liked to say he started his journey in health care in the jungle (working in the army for 15 years) and ended in the boardroom. David will be remembered for his strengths and his passions—as a giant among men. He is now in a better place and is resting peacefully at home with his Lord.
David will be missed by son Eric, daughter-in-law Andrea, granddaughter Cassandra Lynn, grandson Ethan Russell and sister-in-law Miranda Lee Konklin Preston. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Bernie Yarbrough, brother Steven, and parents-in-law Russell and Donna Konklin, who he loved dearly.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at The Garden, 577 Algiers Street in Murphys from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. A light dinner and beverages will be served. Please let Kathy know if you will be attending by text at (209) 419-2704.
In memory of David, donations can be made to the Calaveras Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1436, Angels Camp, CA 95222.