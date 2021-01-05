Lynda Mihlinich-McMath

September 4, 1961 – December 26, 2020
On Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, Lynda Sue Mihlinich-McMath, a cherished wife and mother, passed away at the age of 59 in Murphys. She was born Sept. 4, 1961, in San Jose to James J. Mihlinich and Vera L. Ford, and was raised by her beloved stepfather, Phineas L. Broome.
On June 3, 1989, she married Joseph M. McMath and together they raised four daughters, Ashley, Paige, Tarah, and Marissa. She was the proud Yaya of four grandchildren, Noah, Caleb, Bostynn and Paris.
Before retiring, Lynda was a social worker for Child Protective Services who served her community with compassion and care. She was an avid adventurer and was always on the hunt for fruit trees, especially apricots. She devoted herself to her children and grandchildren and instilled her love of the ocean and flower gardens in each of them. Lynda is preceded in death by her father, James Mihlinich, and mother, Vera Ford; stepfather, Phineas Broome; and son-in-law, Enoch Gonzales. She is survived by her husband, Joseph McMath; her four daughters, Ashley Bojorquez, Paige McMath-Jue, Tarah McMath Gonzales and Marissa McMath; her sons-in-law, Uriah Bojorquez and Shaun Jue; her sisters, Helen Plummer and Meg Schrader; and in-laws, Jack and Ruthann McMath. A service will be held in 2021 when we can gather together to celebrate her extraordinary life. Details to be announced at a later date.