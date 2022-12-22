April 18, 1956 - December 13, 2022
Belinda Lynn D. Mason, 66, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Mokelumne Hill, Calif. She was born in Walkishaw, Wis., on April 18, 1956, a daughter of the late Marjorie E. (Dirkes) and Richard E. Storlie.
Belinda is survived by her husband, Ken Mason, of Mokelumne Hill; two daughters, Joni, wife of Jordan Blom, of Redding, Calif., and Julie, wife of Wes Miller, of Rockdale, Texas; and a son, Aaron, husband of Lindsey Mason, of Mokelumne Hill. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Belinda’s family moved to California when she was a young child with her six brothers and sisters. They grew up in the Santa Cruz mountains. Belinda graduated high school in 1974 from Los Gatos High School. In 2000, she moved to Calaveras County.
A celebration of life will be held at the family home at 16215 Jesus Maria Road, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245 on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Contributions can be made in Belinda’s name to Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Counties 1500 S. Hwy 49 #205 Jackson, CA 95642. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.