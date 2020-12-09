June 25, 1939 – November 1, 2020
Bettie F. Scott passed away peacefully at home, in White Pines, surrounded by loved ones on Nov. 1. She is survived by her four children, James N. Scott, Pamela M. Groppe, Parris G. Scott and Sarah J. Linebaugh.
