March 29, 1977 – August 28, 2020
On Aug. 28, 2020, Kevin Thomas Edwards, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 43. Kevin had many passions in life including baseball, fishing, muscle cars, cooking, classic rock music, dogs and being with his family. Although his life wasn’t nearly long enough and he will be missed, he is now pain free and at peace. Donations can be made to the Kevin Edwards Memorial Fund C/O El Dorado Saving Bank, PO. Box. 277 Sutter Creek, CA 95685. These funds will provide a memorial for Kevin on the campus of Bret Harte High School as well as an annual scholarship that will be given out in his name to a graduating senior pursuing college baseball.