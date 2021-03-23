September 24, 1939 – March 13, 2021
Jimmie LouCretia Thornburg passed into rest with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 13, 2021, at the age of 81. She went peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family. She was born to Carl and Opal Hicks on Sept. 24, 1939, in Monroe, Okla. She was raised in Monroe and was the second of four children. Jimmie fell in love with her sweetheart of 50 years in Amador City. They were married on June 26, 1954. Together they built a legacy of love of family and love of the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Opal Hicks; husband, Huey Thornburg; daughters, Bobbi Highfill and Jodi Shively; and granddaughter, Kassidi Robertson. She is survived by two daughters and one son, Dusti and Rob Robertson, Rusti and Dan Emerson, John and Bobbi Thornburg. Two sisters and one brother, Dee Rogers, Sue Stallings, Carl and Gayle Hicks.
She was blessed with 18 grandchildren, Case (Sarah) Shively, Codi Shively, Timini (Ryan) Gordon, Talli (Tyler) King, Kolbi Robertson, Paul (Heather) Robertson, John (Amber) Robertson, Kharli Robertson, Drew (Kim) Emerson, Ashli (Spencer) Curran, Travis (Courtney) Emerson, Levi (Mollie) Emerson, Shayni (Mike) McPhee, Josh (Courtnay) Thornburg, Jake (Chianna) Thornburg, Brittani (Craig) Swartz, Justyn (Saraya) Thornburg; 33 great-grandchildren, Conner Shively, Liberti and Gentri King, Hunter, Kassi, and Reed Robertson, Kyleigh and Drake Robertson, Hannah, Grant, Gavin, and Riley Emerson, Paytin, Corbin, Cohen, Bostyn, and Eastyn Curran, Carter, Cashlin and Dallas Emerson, Sayler and Treyson McPhee, Kaidyn, Kamryn, and Tysen Thornburg, Jaedynn and Jocelynn Thornburg, Brooklin Nixon, Karsyn, Hudsyn, and Houstyn Swartz, Suttyn and Charlstyn Thornburg.