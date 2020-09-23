You have permission to edit this article.
Thomas Wayne Ahart, 61, passed away in Jackson on Aug. 16, 2020. He was born on Feb. 27, 1959, in Nevada. Thomas graduated from Valley Springs Elementary School and Calaveras High School, then attended American River Junior College. Thomas married Trish in 1983 in Yuba City. He worked as a plumber apprentice. He had a motorcycle wreck at 25 years old that left him in a wheelchair. He was preceded in death by his mom, Verna Ahart in 2010; and his dad, James Ahart in 2017. Thomas is survived by his stepmom, Bonnie Ahart in Jacksonville, Ore.; sister, Pattie Ambrose in California; his brother, James Ahart in Weippe, Ida.; and his aunt and uncle, Barbara and Travis Grimes in Oregon. Tommy was a hoot, lived in rehab hospital and called nurses “babe,” they called him “trouble” or “knucklehead.” He will be missed. Tom was a born-again Christian and a prayer warrior.

