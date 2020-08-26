April 3, 1940 – August 16, 2020
James Lawrence Bothwell II passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Daun Bothwell; sister, Patricia Thomas; and brother, John H Bothwell. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles Bothwell in 2002. His nine surviving children are Virginia Saxman, Denise Broglio, James Bothwell III, Carolyn Doran, Ronald Bothwell, Amber Hawthorne, Elise Johnson, Katherine Bothwell and Haley Bothwell. He also leaves 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren (so far).
James served in the U.S. Army in 1956. His subsequent careers took him to many locations serving both military and industry prior to becoming an entrepreneur. Forever curious, he studied mathematics, telemetry, electronics, computers, system engineering, accounting, electron microscopy, microbiology and other interests. Always gregarious and willing to lend a hand, he enjoyed sailing, movies, exercise, volunteering but most of all family. He leaves many friends and associates and will be dearly missed. Among his last statements were that we should fund NASA, share the planet and that love is the answer.