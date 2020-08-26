You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Bothwell

April 3, 1940 – August 16, 2020

James Lawrence Bothwell II passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Daun Bothwell; sister, Patricia Thomas; and brother, John H Bothwell. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles Bothwell in 2002. His nine surviving children are Virginia Saxman, Denise Broglio, James Bothwell III, Carolyn Doran, Ronald Bothwell, Amber Hawthorne, Elise Johnson, Katherine Bothwell and Haley Bothwell. He also leaves 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren (so far).

James served in the U.S. Army in 1956. His subsequent careers took him to many locations serving both military and industry prior to becoming an entrepreneur. Forever curious, he studied mathematics, telemetry, electronics, computers, system engineering, accounting, electron microscopy, microbiology and other interests. Always gregarious and willing to lend a hand, he enjoyed sailing, movies, exercise, volunteering but most of all family. He leaves many friends and associates and will be dearly missed. Among his last statements were that we should fund NASA, share the planet and that love is the answer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. For more information, click hereemail lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.