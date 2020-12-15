Lindsay Wahlman

March 23, 1981 – November 14, 2020
Lindsay Carley Whittle Wahlman, age 39 of Murphys, passed away on Nov. 14 with her loved ones by her side. She was born on March 23, 1981, in Sonora, and grew up in Angels Camp and Sonora.
She graduated from Sonora High School in 1999 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Chapman University. She and her husband Stephen were married in 2008. Their son, Jeshua, was born in 2009. Their son, Finnegan, was born in 2011. Their twins, son, August, and their daughter, Iris, were born in 2017.
Lindsay enjoyed going on family trips to the mountains and to the beach. Being a wife and mother was her greatest joy and she valued above all else her relationship with God. She enjoyed having fun with her friends and touched many lives with her compassion and generosity.
Lindsay will be greatly missed as a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, granddaughter and sister, a dear friend and a woman of strong faith. She was appreciated for her words of wisdom and encouragement by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen; her sons, Jeshua, Finnegan and August; and daughter, Iris; her father, Bruce; her mother, Karen; her Grandpa Loren; her brother, Quinn and sister-in-law, Kelli, their two daughters; and many relatives and friends.
A private family burial took place at the Altaville Catholic Cemetery in Angels Camp on Friday, Nov. 20.