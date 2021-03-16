You have permission to edit this article.
Charlotte (Kelley) Mulcaster

Charlotte (Kelley) Mulcaster

June 1, 1945 – March 5, 2021

Charlotte (Kelley) Mulcaster, a cherished wife, mother and friend of many, passed away in the early morning of March 5, 2021, at home in Murphys. She was born June 1, 1945, in Madera.

Charlotte was a fierce warrior who lost her battle with Multiple Myeloma (Cancer) after a three-and-a-half-year battle. Cared for in her final days by her loving husband, Larry Mulcaster, daughters, Kimberly Lane Mueller, Krista Nicole Hefner and the kind and gentle people of Adventist Hospice Sonora.

She was an amazing artist working in oil on canvas, watercolors on paper and sculpting clay, who was also an accomplished printmaker. She was a respected member of the art communities of Santa Cruz and Calaveras counties with many friends. Her work was selected for a number of juried shows and is in private collections throughout the United States.

She is survived by siblings, Gloria Kelley of Madera and Ronald Kelley of Fresno; her grandsons, Paul Kammer, Calvin Kammer, Cameron Derr; son-in-law, John Mueller; stepchildren, Sean, Jennifer and Christopher Mulcaster, all of whom loved her dearly.

Charlotte loved her Havanese dogs, El Greco and Leonardo, who followed her everywhere. Gone now to be with the Lord, she’s no longer in pain. She was a sweet and loving person who saw the good in everyone.

A celebration of life will be held this spring/summer pending resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our thank you to all for your love and kindness during this trying time.

