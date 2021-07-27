August 25, 1942 – July 20, 2021
Born Aug. 25, 1942, in Stockton, Sharon Ponte Stephens Miller Dunn was a devoted wife and mother, owner of many cats and dogs, and cherished sister and aunt. Sharon was many things.
She was a generous person. She was a longstanding member of the Italian Catholic Federation and the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Angels Camp. A thoughtful woman, she constantly helped in any way she could and supported the efforts of her family and friends.
She was a hard worker. Sharon started working the counter at Snow White Bakery in Stockton at age 13. She graduated Cum Laude from St. Mary’s High School in Stockton in 1960 and nursing school in 1964 at age 21. She earned her Bachelor’s of Science from CSU Stanislaus with highest honors in 1984. She worked as a registered nurse for 57 years and didn’t retire until April 2021. She was a mentor to other nurses and a right-hand to the doctors she worked with.
She was an avid runner. As a longtime member of the Tarahumara-Sundance Running Club in Stockton, Sharon ran at least a dozen marathons, including the Boston, Honolulu, London, San Francisco and New York marathons. Her personal record for the marathon was 3:17. Since the late-1980s, she also hosted a Cow 10 every March at her family ranch at Fourth Crossing.
She was a seasoned poker player, known for her shrewd play, unflinching game face, and love of cards. While poker was a love, she didn’t pass up a chance to play bridge, Pedro, pinochle or Whist when the opportunity appeared.
She was an animal lover. Sharon never met an animal that she didn’t love. She had countless cats and dogs through the years, not counting the strays that she caught, spayed or neutered and saved on a regular basis. In addition to the smaller mammals, Sharon owned race horses with her son Robert and delighted in going to the track to watch a favorite, Real Temptation, race. She also put her RN to good use by giving the cows and sheep vaccinations at work days on the family ranch.
She is preceded in death by her father, Earnest Stephens, and mother, Eugenia Ponte Stephens. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dunn; brother, Russell Ponte Stephens; son, Robert Miller (Maria); daughter, Grace Linker (Mark); and step-daughters, Patti Tuenge (Ray), Shelia Tischner, and Angela Streich (Bruce). She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Kevin Miller (Sachi), Wesley Miller, Benjamin Miller, Jennifer Flores, Jorden Linker (Virginia), Matthew Linker and Natalie Linker; and numerous step- and great-grandchildren.
A rosary was held at San Andreas Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m., with a viewing from 5-7 p.m. A mass was held on Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with graveside services immediately following at Altaville Protestant Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of her favorite animal nonprofits like Old Friends, Heifer International, ASPCA or one of your favorites.