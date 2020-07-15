March 29, 1982 - July 4, 2020
Randy Winans, age 38, passed away on July 4, 2020. He was born March 29, 1982, in Sonora, and was a lifelong resident of Calaveras County. At age 3 Randy received a diagnosis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which he and his family faced with courage and determination to live life to the fullest.
Doctors at UC Davis Medical Center made his diagnosis and, even though it required long car trips to the center, he cheerfully participated in many studies over the years as he was committed to advancing the state of knowledge for other DMD patients. UC Davis Medical Center continued to provide him with loving care until the end of his life.
Randy always found the joy in life. The highlight of many summers was the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s summer camp which he attended from age 6 to age 20. In the late 1980s he had a blast serving as the Poster Child for the Northern California Muscular Dystrophy Association and he touched many lives. Randy was the recipient of a wish from the Make a Wish Foundation and chose a trip to Disney World in Florida.
During high school, Randy worked for the Calaveras County Office of Education, and in 2001 he was nominated by his employer for his exceptional work ethic and drive to be a self-sufficient member of society. That same year Randy traveled to Kansas City to accept the Yes! I Can Award in Employment awarded by the Foundation for Exceptional Children. Randy graduated from Bret Harte High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Stanislaus State. Later he worked for Delta College in Stockton.
Over his lifetime, Randy gained many friends and admirers due to his indomitable spirit and determination to live every day with grace, good cheer and generosity. Randy’s big, loving heart grew weary and laid down its burden on the Fourth of July, declaring Independence Day for Randy.
Randy is survived by his mother and stepfather, Susan and Sam Wenger; his father, Roger Winans; grandmother, Donna Winans; brothers Matthew (Kendra) Winans and David (Felicia Berardi) Winans; nieces, Landie, Carlee and Bailey Winans; nephew, Matley Winans; and a large extended family.
A memorial service in celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a future date.