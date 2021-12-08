You have permission to edit this article.
Robert (Lee) Cunningham

September 17, 1935 - October 9, 2021

Robert (Lee) Cunningham passed away on the 9th of October, 2021. He had lived in the Murphys Diggins for the past five years and had resided in Arnold for 25 years. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 to 1956. He earned a degree in electrical engineering at California State University, Long Beach, and was a design engineer on the Apollo moon lander project before making a career change to the computer industry. He retired after 25 years in sales and marketing management. Lee was a member of the Arnold Lions Club for 28 years. He leaves behind a wife of 63 years, Betty; a daughter Deanna (Phillip), a granddaughter, Tessa; a grandson, Kristopher; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian. A private military burial was held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.

