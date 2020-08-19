September 27, 1936 - August 5, 2020
Martha Joanna Votaw, age 83, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, after a prolonged illness. She and her family are extremely thankful for the love, compassion and care she received at The Cove House (Tabitha) in Lincoln, Neb. Martha was born on Sept. 27, 1936, to William and Lois (Smith) Reeves in Wichita, Kan.
Martha graduated from The University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
Martha met her husband William Paul Votaw (preceded in death, 2012) in San Francisco, and they were married in 1961. They settled in Marin County, before moving to Arnold in 1995.
Martha was a successful businesswoman, working for Viacom Communications developing customer service systems, implementing cable stores and consulting internationally. Additionally, Martha was an avid volunteer within her community organizations that included Our Lady of the Sierra, The Loyal Order of the Moose, International Lions Club and the Blue Lake Springs Homeowners Association. Martha also loved to sail as a member of the San Francisco Yacht Club for over 50 years. Martha entertained her friends and family, enjoyed travel, played a mean game of bridge, and read cookbooks like novels and always made Christmas the most special time of the year.
Martha was a positive, kind and joyful light to her caregivers and family, even under difficult circumstance.
Martha is survived by her two children, Kelly (John) Votaw Pokojski of Lincoln, Neb., and Jeffrey (Tamara) Paul Votaw of Patterson, Calif. Martha was blessed with three grandchildren, William Pokojski, Kristen (Votaw) Babauta, and Walker Votaw; and one great-grandson, Aiden Babauta. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Reeves Denner of Oklahoma City, Okla., and many beloved nieces and nephews from the families of Hugh and Jeanne Reeves (William and Todd), Greg and Margie Haran (Lydia, Leila, Michael, Bethie, Danny, Mary Margaret, Bobby, Lenore, and Stevie) and Tom and Nancy Denner (John, David and Amy) families. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Hugh Reeves, nephew Greg Haran and niece Emily Denner.
A rosary was held at Butherus, Maser and Love (40th and A) in Lincoln, Neb., at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, before Martha traveled home to Murphys, where her funeral service was held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Murphys at 12 noon on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.