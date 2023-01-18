 Skip to main content
Barbara May Stoneking

LT Stoneking

July 1, 1929 - January 1, 2023

Barbara May Stoneking, a retired bank operations officer, passed peacefully in her sleep with family present, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Barbara is survived by her four children, Loy Donleavy, Robert Donleavy, Thomas Burke and William Burke; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lloyd Stoneking; daughter, Kimberly Lessard; and one grandson.

Barbara was born in Boise, Idaho, on July 1, 1929, and made a living working in the banking profession. She was an avid folk dancer, along with her husband Lloyd, for many years, performing and instructing with the San Francisco Folk Dance Federation, among many other organizations. She was involved with and volunteered with both the Calaveras and Amador County senior centers.

Barbara was an extreme animal lover and rescued and owned many pets within her lifetime.

No services were requested.

