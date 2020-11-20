Bryan Andrew Weikum

January 20, 1944 – October 5, 2020
Bryan was born to Luellen DelPapa and Reinie Weikum on Jan. 20, 1944, in Dade County, Fla. He lived most of his life at the Doster Ranch in Mountain Ranch. After receiving his diploma from Calaveras High School, he joined the U.S. Navy. Coming home he went to work at EBMUD retiring as Maintenance Specialist III. Water and wastewater systems at Pardee and Camanche lakes. A shortwave radio enthusiast, his call name was KK6KE. Bryan enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was The Man on his Mountain. Bryan died Oct. 5, 2020, peacefully at home with his family and his faithful dog, Buddy Boy. Memorial service will be held at the San Andreas Memorial Chapel on Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. Bryan is survived by his adoring wife, Norma Weikum, and family; three siblings, Susan (Sam) Vassey, Ed (Nisha) Weikum, Gio (Angie) DelPapa; and lots of nephews and nieces.