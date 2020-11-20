You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bryan Andrew Weikum

January 20, 1944 – October 5, 2020

Bryan was born to Luellen DelPapa and Reinie Weikum on Jan. 20, 1944, in Dade County, Fla. He lived most of his life at the Doster Ranch in Mountain Ranch. After receiving his diploma from Calaveras High School, he joined the U.S. Navy. Coming home he went to work at EBMUD retiring as Maintenance Specialist III. Water and wastewater systems at Pardee and Camanche lakes. A shortwave radio enthusiast, his call name was KK6KE. Bryan enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was The Man on his Mountain. Bryan died Oct. 5, 2020, peacefully at home with his family and his faithful dog, Buddy Boy. Memorial service will be held at the San Andreas Memorial Chapel on Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. Bryan is survived by his adoring wife, Norma Weikum, and family; three siblings, Susan (Sam) Vassey, Ed (Nisha) Weikum, Gio (Angie) DelPapa; and lots of nephews and nieces.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.

Death Notices/Life Tributes policy

Death notices

Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.

Life Tributes

For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. Email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.