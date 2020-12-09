July 20, 1941 – November 11, 2020
Kathie Gayle Merrick, 79, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at Modesto Memorial Center in Modesto, from severe head injuries she suffered as the result of a fall in her home on Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services were held in the parking lot behind the Ward Meeting House of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 221 Church Hill Street in San Andreas, CA 95249, at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Kathie Gayle Denton was born on July 20, 1941, in Hayward to Henry Jackson “Jack” Denton and Virginia Trina Gore Denton, and was raised in Palo Alto and East Palo Alto. Kathie learned how to cook from her mother. Her mother also taught her how to sew, and she began to make some of her own clothes when she was a teenager.
Kathie Denton was a student at Merle Atherton High School in Palo Alto and graduated in June 1959. She appeared in various speaking roles in the freshman, sophomore and junior class stage plays produced during her first three years of high school. In her senior year, she was the star of the show and the top headliner in the senior class musical, “Arsenic and Old Lace.” She played and sang the role of Abby Brewster. The theater arts teacher loved her in that role, and requested her to sing very loud and with a lot of physical movement and emotion. Her audition for that role was completed first in front of the remainder of the entire cast of the musical. When she finished singing, she realized that she had been singing very badly, and she started to get upset because everyone present was laughing after her performance. She had sung very loud and with a lot of feeling. But her teacher quickly came to her and praised her when he said, “Kathie, you are going to be the star of the show, and make our musical a real hit, because that is the worst singing I have ever heard in my entire career as a theater arts teacher.” Throughout her life on many occasions thereafter, she continued to be praised as a talented entertainer with a great sense of humor. She always tried to make everyone happy.
After high school, Kathie attended the College of San Mateo, in San Mateo from 1960-1962, and majored in cosmetology, with a minor in political science. She prepared for the licensing test conducted by the California State Cosmetology Board, took the test, and passed it. Shortly thereafter in 1962, Kathie obtained her first license for cosmetology, a clear, full-time license No. 930113628, and she began to practice her chosen profession at a salon.
Early in 1962, she met and married an Air Force veteran, Vincent Gervzus “Vince” Savickas. Vince had gotten a job in 1956 as an aircraft mechanic with an airline at Washington National Airport when he was released from active duty. When that airline was merged into United Airlines in 1962, Vince immediately moved from Virginia to the San Francisco area to work at United’s major maintenance base near Burlingame.
Once there, he met Kathie Gayle Denton and they were married in Burlingame later in 1962. Vince and Kathie Denton had a son, Steven Vern Douglas, born to them in Burlingame in 1963. Soon thereafter, Vince decided to move his small family to Woodbridge, Va., to explore better paying jobs back east. Kathie Savickas obtained a Virginia state cosmetology license and continued serving hairdressing clients, working out of her home. Vince eventually got a job working in the distribution department of a major newspaper, the Evening Star, in Washington, D.C., and soon became a manager.
During their time as residents of Virginia, Vince and Kathie Savickas had another son, Mark Vincent Savickas, and a daughter, Kristie Gayle Savickas, born in September 1964 and May 1967, respectively; both of them born at the Fairfax County Hospital in Fairfax, Va. After May 1967, Vince and Kathie moved their large family from Virginia to Sacramento. Later, in 1967, Kathie Savickas worked with La Verne Helwick at a salon in Fair Oaks, where she performed a full range of cosmetology services.
In 1968, the Savickas family bought a home in Orangevale, and Vince Savickas moved a wall or two and made a small salon for his wife with a half-bath in their new home so that she could continue to practice her profession as a hairdresser. Vince quickly got a job as a manager in the newspaper distribution department of the Sacramento Union, the major newspaper in Sacramento, a position he held until that newspaper went out of business in January 1994. From 1967-1978, Kathie Savickas was an on-call cosmetologist for the Mt. Vernon Mortuary in Fair Oaks, which was near her home. As part of that job, she styled hair and improved the general appearance of deceased persons. From October 1986 to June 1989, Kathie worked for Frederico’s College of Hairstyling at two salons in Fair Oaks and Sacramento. She taught theory at both locations and was the freshman class instructor. This employment helped her to become an expert in teaching cosmetology students and other instructors and supervising formal training. This was the last job she had before she became part of the California State Regional Occupational Program (ROP) as a cosmetology instructor.
From 1988-1989, Kathie attended the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) to further her technical education in cosmetology. In 1989 she also attended a credentialing class at the University of the Pacific (UOP) in Stockton. The board of governors of the California Community Colleges awarded Kathie Gayle Savickas with an instructor credential (license No. 249367/207SAV002) valid for life on Sept. 21, 1989. In 1990, Kathie attended Sacramento City College (SCC) to learn skills in general education. She received her associate of arts degree (A.A.), a two-year degree, in 1990 from SCC.
On Oct. 12, 1993, the State of California Commission of Teacher Credentialing issued a document to Kathie Gayle Savickas, which awarded her a clear designated subjects vocational education teaching credential – full-time, subject: cosmetology – valid from Oct. 12, 1993 to Nov. 1, 1998. This credential authorized Kathie to teach the subject listed, “cosmetology.”
Kathie first learned about the ROP program of California in 1989, and she began to work as a substitute instructor at various ROP programs in the public school system during the period from 1989-1994. Vince and Kathie Savickas purchased a home near Calaveras High School (CHS) in San Andreas in February 1991. In 1994, Kathie’s supervisor at the Shingle Springs High School ROP suggested that she apply for the then-vacant supervisory instructor position at CHS. She was selected over three other candidates and got that job. In August 1994 Kathie Savickas took over management of the CHS ROP program. She was responsible for the operation of that successful cosmetology program from August 1994 to June 2003, for a period of 14 years, until she retired in June 2003. She had the longest tenure of any of the CHS ROP instructors until the program came to an end in 2016.
After she retired, Kathie continued to serve as a substitute teacher for the CHS ROP and for other high school teaching positions, e.g. physical education, almost every year from 2004-2016, when she finally retired in 2016. During the period from 2003-2016, she was semi-retired and worked as a substitute whenever CHS needed her.
For several years, Kathie Savickas coached her six best ROP students each year to form a team to compete in an annual national cosmetology competition for teenagers and young adults. In 1991, they came back from their week-long trip with a trophy for winning fifth place in the country.
Throughout the 10-year period from 1988-1997, Kathie Savickas continued to work hard and to excel, course by course, and college by college to obtain a four-year college education. Finally, in the period from 1993-1997, while working fulltime at the Calaveras County ROP, she began to travel three times a week after work to attend night-school educational courses in Sacramento, and at Columbia College, to complete her final work for a four-year college degree.
In August 1994, Kathie Savickas was offered the job as the supervising instructor at the ROP cosmetology program at CHS. By that time, she had 25 years of full-service beauty salon experience, and had been an owner of her own salon(s) for 18 years. During her first seven years at CHS ROP from 1994-2000, the pass rate of her students at the state cosmetology board testing facility was an amazing 99.8%.
In June 1997, she received her degree in basic vocational education (BVE), a four-year degree, from the California State University, Sacramento. She had finally completed her work to obtain a college degree.
On Nov. 1, 1998, Kathie obtained another California Community Colleges credential, a clear designated subjects vocational education teaching credential: full-time subject: cosmetology. This license No. 249367, authorized her to teach cosmetology to students in technical, trade or vocational courses. On the same date, she also received a license for supervision and coordination for cosmetology, license No. 930113629. Her latest cosmetologist license, license No. KC 5885 is still hanging in her sewing room.
The Calaveras High ROP welcomed ladies (and men) in the surrounding area of Calaveras County and other nearby counties to come to the ROP cosmetology school, and receive haircuts, perms and hair coloring at discounted rates. Kathie accounted for these sales and matched them against the costs of ROP including the cost of chemicals, equipment and other related costs. When she retired in 2003, she was able to transfer over $1 million in excess reserve funds to the Calaveras County Office of Education.
Kathie Savickas won a number of awards for her work and efforts as the supervising instructor of the Cosmetology Department at Calaveras High School.
In June 2003, when she retired, she received a beautiful plaque.
Calaveras Unified School District
Presented to
KATHIE SAVICKAS
In Appreciation for your Dedication and Service to the District and its Students
1994 TO 2003
In 2003, she received an award from CAROCP:
KATHIE SAVICKAS
OUTSTANDING TEACHER
2002-2003
In 2003, she received another award from CAROCP:
Outstanding ROP Teacher
2002-2003
Calaveras County
Regional Occupational Program
KATHIE SAVICKAS
In Recognition of your Outstanding Performance and Dedication to the Regional Occupational Program
Awarded this 9th day of May, 2003
CAROCP
California Association of Regional Occupational Centers and Programs
Paul Walters, Northern Chapter President
Cindy Cushman, Conference Chairperson
Based on her longtime career as the supervisory instructor of the CHS ROP cosmetology program, Kathie Savickas became a well-known expert in Calaveras County, and mothers, their teenage daughters and their young adult daughters flocked to obtain places in her two four-semester classes, to complete the 1,600 hours of cosmetology training required by the state, and to pass the state cosmetology and barbering test to obtain a professional cosmetologist license. Prospective incomes for young ladies (and some men) of $40,000 per year for licensed cosmetologists made the CHS ROP a very popular educational bargain.
After her first husband Vince Savickas died during an RV trip to Los Angeles in May 2009, Kathie Savickas was a widow after 47 years of marriage.
In September 2010 she was introduced to Robert A. “Rob” Merrick, who came to California in 2008 to retire. In 2009 and 2010 he was a volunteer in managing handicapped parking at the Ironstone Vineyards concert venue (10-12 concerts over a 12-week period from May to September each year).
Joan “Jo” Silva arranged for them to meet at a Willie Nelson concert at Ironstone on Sept. 12, 2010. After an extended courtship, they were married in the Lake Tahoe area on Dec. 4, 2010, in the presence of her family and his friends.
Kathie was also a member of the Red Hats Society, a group of ladies that gets together once a month for lunch.
Kathie was a member of her church’s ladies’ group, the Relief Society. For two years from 2015-2016, she was the seminary instructor for the high school students in the ward. She also held several positions as an officer in the Relief Society over the years. She especially loved her time as the young women’s group adult advisor during 2017-2018.
Another church calling she had for two years was as a seminary teacher of high school students. This church calling requires one to instruct high school teenagers at 6 a.m. in the morning about their church three times a week each week they are in high school.
Finally, she was a member of the Calaveras Twirlers Square Dance Club. That dance club meets every week on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the San Andreas Town Hall, 16 Church Hill Road, San Andreas.
Kathie Merrick was a member of a number of women’s groups in Calaveras County, including the Independence Hall Quilters (IHQ), a group first organized in 1976.
IHQ always had a quilt faire in October each year, and IHQ’s members would display their best new quilt at the quilt faire (on PVC pipes configured as tall stands with a crossbar to hold the large 8-foot by 10-foot quilts).
Kathie became an expert at making quilts and may have made as many as 12-15 large quilts and several smaller ones over the years since 1991.
Kathie always submitted her best new quilt each year to be placed on display among the 80-100 quilts hung from a 10-foot-high standard of poles. In 2014, her quilt won third place as a favorite choice of the patrons and customers who came to that faire. In May 2019, her Heritage Quilt, an especially difficult quilt to make, won first prize at the 2019 May Frog Jump and Calaveras County Jubilee in the adult, non-commercial category. As a first-place winner, it could have been entered in the California State Fair Crafts competition that same year.
Another very exclusive group that Kathie was proud to be a part of was the Christmas ornament club (OC). The ornament club only has 12 lady members and only meets once a year early in December. Each member makes 12 hand-made Christmas tree ornaments and takes them to a luncheon early in December. Then, each member shares 11 of them with each of the other 11 members at the luncheon. At last count in 2019, Kathie’s Christmas tree had 180 OC ornaments.
She also was selected to be an ordinance worker in the Sacramento temple of her church, near Folsom Boulevard and U.S. Highway 50, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was placed on the Friday mid-shift each week for one year. She then resigned due to health reasons.
Kathie loved to travel all over the United States and the world. She traveled with (a) her husband Vince and her family, including on hunting trips; (b) with the three mothers and three daughters who first met in 1941 when the daughters were only 1 or 2 months old: Kathie, Judy and Glee and their mothers, Virginia, Helen and Agnes, who would always travel as a group; and (c) she would travel with just the other young girls, Judy and Glee; and (d) she traveled with her second husband, Rob, in an RV on five major trips across the country and back.
Her air travel destinations included London, Scotland, Paris, Italy, France, Portugal, Spain, Boston, Newport, RI, Bar Harbor, Maine, Maui and the Hawaiian Islands.
Her major trips by RV included trips to the Grand Canyon, Scottsdale, Ariz., New Orleans, Orlando, Fla., Branson, MO, Disney World, Cape Kennedy Museum, Savannah, Geo., Cody, Wyo., Mount Rushmore, Jackson Hole, Wyo., Yellowstone Park and Salt Lake City.
Kathie Merrick survived her late husband, Vincent G. Savickas, who died in May 2009; and her granddaughter, Carley Ann Savickas, who died in 2006 at the age of 6 years; and her brother, Douglas Denton who died in October 2016; and her mother, Virginia T. Denton, who died in October 2019; and her friends Glee, Helen Sherwood, Agnes and her friend Margorlie of Napa, all of whom died in 2019 or 2020.
Kathie Merrick is survived by her children, Steve Savickas, Mark Vincent G. Savickas and Kristie Gayle Purdy; by her grandchildren, Bryce Vincent G. Savickas, Chelsea Ann Kersey, Kyle Savickas and Cody Purdy; by her great-grandchildren, Brayden Savickas, Taylor Talon Savickas, Jaxon Anthony Kersey, Carley Ann Kersey and estranged great-grandson, Logan Bailes; her nephews and nieces, Bradley Garcia, Kim Denton and Jennie Garcia; her marital in-laws, Mark Purdy, Angela Gregerson Savickas, Rene Savickas, Garrett Kersey, Vanessa Taylor Savickas, Rita Denton and Pam Denton; and by the son of her lifelong friends, Les and Helen Elliott, Doug Elliott and his wife Judy Elliott, and their children; and by her husband, Robert A. “Rob” Merrick; his sons, Robert and Carl; and his granddaughter, Kate (who called Kathie “Grandma”).
Kathie Gayle Merrick was a beautiful lady – in each and every way – with the brightest eyes and the biggest smile, always upbeat and kind and courteous to everyone. When she entered a room and saw other women who saw her, the room would light up because it was party time. She was a very classy lady and always well-dressed with her hair just so. She loved sparkly jewelry and watches and bracelets. She was smart and intelligent, a great teacher, a great speaker – either with or without a prepared text. Her extemporaneous prayers were always exceptional. Her prayers in church to either open or close a meeting were always wonderful.
In her own words, Kathie would say she was hard-working, had high energy, and was dedicated to life-long learning in her profession. She worked well with others. She was a positive thinker, with a vivid sense of humor, but she knew when to be serious. She could follow instructions, without any complaints. She did not need to be pampered but welcomed being loved and hugged by her family. In her occupation she remembered that the mistakes she made often resulted in her learning her most valuable lessons. She thought it was best to teach by example and tried to be a good role model to young women all the time. She always tried to volunteer and contribute her best help and support to any job or project or work that needed to be done and done well.
She was truly an angel and a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She took very good care of each of her husbands and was a great wife. She was a very strong lady, and she loved to help out whenever there was a kitchen involved. She loved to entertain and throw parties and both of her husbands enjoyed them. After her second marriage on Dec. 4, 2010, she was sealed in the Sacramento temple to her second husband. She will be missed by many people, including family and friends.