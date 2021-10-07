You have permission to edit this article.
Joseph James Hudson & Jovita Hudson

Hudson

Joseph James Hudson

December 25, 1970 - September 19, 2021

Jovita Hudson

March 26, 1974 - September 15, 2021

A beloved couple of Valley Springs, Joe and Jovita Hudson passed away due to the aftermath of COVID-19.

Joseph James Hudson was born on Dec. 25, 1970, to Brenda Hudson-Smith in Davis and passed away on Sept. 19, 2021. Joe graduated from Tracy Joint Union High School in Tracy. He went on to become a heavily decorated combat soldier. Joe served in the Marine Corps during the Desert Storm conflict. After serving six years, Joe lived in the Fresno area for several years and worked with Technique Towing. He lived in the Fresno area when his eldest daughter was born in 1997.

Jovita Hudson was born in Visalia to Abdón and Angelina Iniguez on March 26, 1974, and passed away on Sept. 15, 2021. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Stockton. Jovita continued her education and graduated with a BA from Bethany Bible College in Childhood Development. Jovita had a son of her own, then she met Joe at Burson Church in 2004. They got married on Jan. 28, 2005.

Joe and Jovita continued to serve and grow in their relationship with God at Burson Church. Jovita faithfully served on Tuesday nights cooking meals for the youth. One ministry they were heavily involved in was Operation Christmas Child. This was a beautiful display of Our Father’s love which inspired many to follow in their footsteps. A few years later, they welcomed two daughters while living in Valley Springs. They also loved traveling in their travel trailer across the United States. Joe and Jovita are survived by their parents Brenda and Gary Smith in Valley Springs, and Abdón and Angelina in Stockton; four children; brothers; sisters; and many more family and friends. Together, their laughs were contagious and will forever be missed.

