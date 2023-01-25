February 4, 1924 - December 17, 2022
It is with a heavy heart I share that Patricia “Pat” “Pattygail” Abigail Seidler passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Born Feb. 4, 1924, and raised in the California desert, she later became a Sacramento and San Andreas native before passing away in Bandon, Ore., less than two months away from her 99th birthday.
Pat had an infectious smile, the best laugh, and the most beautiful sparkling blue eyes. She was always dressed to the nines, and was the very definition of sophistication and class. She loved dancing, had a zest for life and was young at heart.
She loved serving others and spent most of her time volunteering outside of work. She was a member of the San Andreas VFW Auxiliary before joining the one in Bandon. In Bandon, she was awarded Volunteer of the Month in 2017 and made the honorary 2022 Cranberry Festival Parade Grand Marshal. In San Andreas she was given recognition for her amazing work ethic at 90 years old. She worked and volunteered past the age of 95.
Pat lived through famine, war, and pandemics with great strength and positivity. She was tough as nails. We will forever miss her “whole 9 yards” and “da dah da dah da dah” in conversation. She now gets to be with her life love, Russell Willard, whom she lived with for nearly 30 years before his passing at age 89.
At this time, loved ones currently do not know where Patricia will be laid to rest. If you have any information regarding this, please email us at CelebrationOfLifeforPat@gmail.com. Celebration of life events to be announced.