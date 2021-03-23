William “Bill” Burton Jr.

Bill Burton, 95, of San Andreas, passed away on March 19, 2021. Celebration of Life: Monday, March 29, 2021, at 3 p.m., Pickle Patch, San Andreas.
Comment PolicyCalaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.
Death Notices/Life Tributes policy
Death notices
Death notices are published in the Enterprise for current and recent residents of Calaveras County at no charge to the families. For more information, email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com.
Life Tributes
For families who wish to print expanded tributes to loved ones using their own words, The Enterprise offers Life Tributes. These are paid articles and photos. Email lifetributes@calaverasenterprise.com or call (209) 754-3861.