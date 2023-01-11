 Skip to main content
Laura Jean Maring

Devoted Mother, Studious Christian Leader and Gracious Guide to Understanding God’s Wisdom

God blessed the world for 77 years with this beautiful soul, Laura Jean Maring, by bringing her into the world in 1945 in French Camp, Calif. She was the fourth of seven children to M. Wayne and Marie Cunningham, growing up in both Mendocino and Santa Clara counties. She graduated from Samuel Ayers High School in Milpitas, Calif.

In January 1965, she met a sailor who was stationed at Moffat Field, Jeffery Maring, who thought she was “neat.” After falling quickly for each other, they married in April 1965. They were devoted life partners and true friends, supporting each other through all life’s challenges. Laura Jean worked in all types of retail settings including Diamond Walnut and Deli work at Payless Market in Lockeford. She also worked as School Secretary for the Christian Family Learning Center in Angels Camp for a few years.

With unbearable grief, Laura Jean Maring went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 30, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jeffery; two children, Angela Sheble and Jeffery Alen Maring; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was an active member at Wallace Baptist Church in Wallace, Calif., Country Oaks Baptist Church in Tehachapi, Calif., and Calvary Chapel in Valley Springs, Calif. She was active in teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a wonderful encourager and loving friend to everyone she met.

Laura Jean as described by her daughter:

She was a living testimony of gentle nurturing, supportive encouragement and continually praying for family, friends and those in need of Jesus Christ’s healing touch. The most wonderful lesson in life she taught me was to “laugh with someone who cares until your cheeks hurt and your troubles seem small.” I love you, Mom. Your devoted daughter, Angie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary Chapel of Valley Springs, 150 California Street, Valley Springs, CA 95252. Lunch to follow service.

