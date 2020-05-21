Thomas Ray Graves

42 LT Graves.jpg

October 6, 1937 - May 7, 2020

Thomas Ray Graves, of Dorrington, was born Oct. 6, 1937 in Kaizer, Ark. He passed into the loving arms of God on May 7, 2020, in Sonora. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Blanche Graves; brothers, Frank Graves Jr. and John Graves; sisters, Geri Lipsmeyer and Pat Burke. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Graves; son, Tom Graves; daughter, Jenni Nagel (Jeff); grandsons, T.J. Graves (Cynthia), Marc Graves (Feng), Conner Nagel and Camden Nagel; granddaughter, Cari Aurandt (Andrew); great-grandson, Preston Aurandt; and great-granddaughter, Adalynn Aurandt; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1959 and the U.S. Air Force from 1961-1966, where he was awarded a Bronze Star medal for service in Vietnam. He retired from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1993 and from Delta Mendota Water Authority in 1997. He was a great storyteller and wrote the book “High Rock Canyon,” published in 2009. He would do anything to help anyone, and will be loved and missed my many. Memorial service will follow at a later date.

