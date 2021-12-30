You have permission to edit this article.
Wayne Howard Wells

Wells

May 16, 1941 - December 15, 2021

Wayne Howard Wells, 80 years old, of Wilseyville, Calif., passed away at his home on Dec. 15, 2021.

Wayne is survived by his two sons, two brothers, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Wayne spent most of his life in Calaveras County but attended high school in Escalon, Calif., where he starred in football, baseball, basketball, swimming, and track. Wayne also worked for PG&E for 38 years as a lineman and retired in the early 2000s.

Wells

There will be a celebration of life for Mr. Wells on Jan. 15, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at the VFW Hall in West Point, CA. There will also be a potluck dinner.

