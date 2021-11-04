June 9, 1929 - August 20, 2021
On August 20, Calaveras County lost one of its finest and most highly endearing citizens—Russ Shoemaker. He is survived by his loving wife, Pam, daughter Cindy James in Pioneer, son Russell Shoemaker III in Glendale, and daughter Anna O’Day in Coarsegold, as well as brother Bob Shoemaker and sister Mary Lowe, and four grandchildren and six-great grandchildren. “Russ was passionate about Earth Sciences education,” said Pam. “He told me that he had three loves, and you could see it in his face—God, me and the store. We did everything side by side.”
Russ, and his wife, Pam, founded Stories in Stones in 1974, which has offered a treasure trove of minerals, gems and fossils ever since.
Born June 9, 1929, in Niles, Mich., to Russ Shoemaker, Sr. and Fern Shoemaker, Russ spent his first 30 years in Michigan. His father took him on collecting adventures, so at a very young age, he was smitten with the Earth Sciences.
With years of research, excavating, collecting and studies, Russ became one of the foremost authorities on geology and mining rocks, and many will remember the classes he held for kids of all ages from 1987 to 2019.
“Russ would always encourage students, and education was his true goal of the store,” she added.
This loving, generous man and his dedication to community will always be remembered, and his passion for education will live throughout generations.
A celebration of life will take place Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Angels Camp store, 1249 S. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, donations to local nonprofits of your choice are encouraged.
For more information, call (209) 736-1300.
