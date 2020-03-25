September 12, 1946 – March 5, 2020
Dr. Richard S. Forman, D.O., of San Andreas, passed away on March 5, 2020, at the age of 73.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1946, in Detroit, Mich.
He is survived by Robin Cohen, wife; Laurie Forman, daughter; Adam Cohen, stepson; Lindsay Winner, stepdaughter.
Dr. Forman was a board-certified anesthesiologist, practicing in Stockton, Lodi and San Andreas during the past 45 years. Rick enjoyed nothing more than the challenge of his profession and walking the hills and mountains surrounding his home.